PU announces online classes, exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) administration has decided that the classes/ exams of semesters 4, 6 and 8 will resume online from the 24th of May, 2021.

In this regard, a meeting of deans was held with PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed in chair.

The meeting decided that second semester of BS (Hons.), MA/MSc, MPhil and PhD will resume soon after first semester exams and would continue without any break. Hostels for students of far flung areas will be opened from the23rd of May, 2021 in order to facilitate students who are facing internet connectivity at their place.