PU announces 'special exam' for students of flood-hit areas

LAHORE, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University's Department of Examinations has decided that students belonging to the flood-hit areas of the country might skip Sept 22 examination and appear in the special examination starting from October 10.

According to a notification, issued here on Saturday, students belonging to flood-hit regions of the country, who do not wish to appear in the examination, commencing from Sept 9m due to floods in their native areas, will have to submit a written consent via email at dce2.exams@pu.

edu.pk. Candidates must attach scanned copy of the roll number slip and the national identity card to prove their address and permanent district for eligibility. Students who apply for exemption will be allowed to resit in the special examination in October.

MA/MSc Part-I, Part-II Annual 2022, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II Annual 2022, BS 5th Semester, Fall Semester Examination 2021 and LLB (3 Year) Part-I, Part-II & Part-III and LLB (5 Year) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV and Part-V Annual 2022 are scheduled to start from Sept 9.