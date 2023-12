PU Arabic moot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University Department of Arabic will organise an international conference on ‘Role of Arabic Language in Strengthening the Relationship between Arab and Pakistani Societies’ at Al Raazi Hall at at 9am on December 18.

PU VC Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Prof Dr Muhammad Dyab Ghazavi, Prof Dr Khurshid ul Hassan Rizvi, Prof

Dr Moeen Nizami, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Prof Dr. Hafiz Ashraf Hamdani and others

will address.