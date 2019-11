(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Archaeology has organized a special lecture by Dr Dalvir Singh Pannu on Sikh Heritage on Wednesday at 10 am.

The lecture is based on his recent book "The Sikh Heritage: Beyond Borders".

Dr Dalvir Singh Pannu is a dentist by profession and based in Dublin, California.