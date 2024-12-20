PU ASA congratulates VC for historic initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (ASA), led by President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and Secretary Dr Muhammad islam, called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali here on Friday.

The delegation lauded the Vice Chancellor for his revolutionary steps to improve the administrative affairs of the university.

President ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said that for the first time in the history of PU, a rotation policy has been adopted and the policy of one person, one post has been implemented.

He said that such decisions will provide equal opportunities for all teachers to move forward and this policy has been implemented without discrimination. He also appreciated the policy of the Vice Chancellor to improve the financial affairs of Punjab University and assured his full cooperation.