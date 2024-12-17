PU ASA Pays Tribute To Retired Teachers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (ASA) organized a special ceremony honor of the teachers who reached superannuation in 2024.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, General Secretary Dr Muhammad islam and faculty members were present.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that the initiative to pay tribute to the services of the teachers is praise-worthy, for which the ASA deserves congratulations. He said that the universities must be grateful to their retired teachers. He said that the teachers of PU are very capable and their support makes a lot of difference to the institution.
He said that a teacher never retires and can play a greater role in promoting research.
Dr Amjad Magsi said that he is grateful to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for his support in organizing a successful event. He said that according to its manifesto, the PUASA started the process of appreciating the services of the teachers and it will continue in the future. He said that such ceremonies promote love, brotherhood and mutual respect. He said that ASA will continue to play its role in the service of PU teachers. Later, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali presented honorary shields to the retired teachers.
