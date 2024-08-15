PU Athletes Win 9 Medals In Asian Rowing Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) players created history by winning 9 medals for the first time by showing excellent performance in Asian Rowing Indoor Championship held in Penang, Malaysia.
According to spokesperson, PU students won 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze medal. As many as 19 countries including India, Saudi Arab, Iran, Iraq participated in the event.
PU rowing team participated in the championship under the supervision of Director Sports Zubair Ahmad Butt and Coach Abdul Rehman. Student Abdul Rahman of PU Department of Economics clinched 2 gold medals and one silver medal, Zarak Khan from Hailey College won 2 gold medals. Gohar Ayub of Sports Sciences won 1 gold and 1 silver medal while Iqra from Sports Sciences won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.
Moreover, Abdul Rehman and Zarak Khan were declared the best time performers in the championship. Two gold medals were won by the PU students in team event.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the players for this wonderful and historical achievement. He said that the players of PU have made the country, the institution and the nation proud. He said that the day and night hard work of the Department of Sports, coaches and players paid off. He said that despite limited resources, PU provided Rs. 1.5 million to the players to participate in the event.
Director Sports Mr Zubair Butt thanked the PU VC for encouraging sports on campus.
