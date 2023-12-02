PU awarded 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to spokesperson for PU, Salman Gul was awarded degree in the subject of Chemistry, Saba Noor in the subject of High Energy Physics, Ayesha Tariq in the subject of Islamic Studies, Ashba Hassan in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Rishum Jameel Paul in the subject of Punjabi, Muhammad Saad Tariq Mirza in the subject of Solid State Physics, Iffat Aziz in the subject of Total Quality Management, Rana Imran Ali in the subject of Applied Geology (Petroleum & Structural Geology), Mirza Safdar Baig in the subject of Islamic Studies and Ayesha Asif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy).