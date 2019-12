PU awarded 481 degrees, 309 medals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University awarded 481 degrees and 309 medals among the students who completed their respective PhDs, MS/MPhill, Masters and Undergraduate in its 129th Convocation held at Faisal Auditorium on Saturday.

According to the details, the University awarded 243 PhD, 101 MS/MPhil, 63 Masters, 74 undergraduate degrees and 309 medals to respective students.

The varsity distributed 84 medals among undergraduates, 98 among Masters and 127 among MPhil/MS students.

adh/kai