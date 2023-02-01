UrduPoint.com

PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Examination Department on Tuesday awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars after successful defence of their dissertation.

Hafiz Ghulam Mujaddad S/o Jamshaid Khan was awarded the degree in the subject of Economics, Sehrish Akram D/o Muhammad Akram in the subject of Zoology, Nimmi Abid D/o Abid Ali in the subject of education, Ambreen Sarwar D/o Muhammad Sarwar in the subject of Economics, Rehana Aslam D/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Islamic Studies, Nighat Ara D/o Bashir Ur Rehman Shams Ul Alam in the subject of Education, Samia Naeem D/o Abdul Naeem in the subject of Solid State Physics, Salma Naz D/o Sher Muhammad in the subject of Political Science, Najma Zahoor D/o Zahoor Ahmed in the subject of Kashmiryat and Abdul Rauf Usmani S/o Muhammad Shafi in the subject of Islamic Studies.

