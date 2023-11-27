PU awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to spokesperson for PU, Asmat Zahra D/o Muhammad Khan was awarded degree in the subject of urdu, Iqra Khalil D/o Khalil Ahmed in the subject of Sociology, Shahbaz Muhammad S/o Raj Muhammad in the subject of Applied Geology (Geophysics), Amir Ilyas S/o Muhammad Ilyas Bhatti in the subject of Communication Studies, Muhammad Tariq S/o Mansub Ali in the subject of Molecular Biology, Beenish Najam D/o Najamud Din Goreja in the subject of Applied Psychology, Saima Saeed D/o Abdul Ahad Saeed in the subject of Applied Psychology, Javaid Iqbal S/o Bahramand Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences, Hania Arif D/o Sheikh Muhammad Arif in the subject of Geo-Environmental Conservation and Sustainable Development and Saliha Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Botany.