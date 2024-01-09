PU awards 10 PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to a spokesperson for the university, Muhammad Farhan Khan S/o Ghulam Muhammad Khan was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations, Asma Ashraf D/o Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Botany, Hafiz Arshid Iqbal S/o Chaudhry Khizar Hayat in the subject of Islamic Studies, Fatima Ishrat D/o Ata Ullah in the subject of Botany, Zahid Javed S/o Noker Hussain in the subject of Statistics, Maira Saleem D/o Muhammad Saleem Rana in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Mobina Manzoor D/o Ch.

Muhammad Manzoor in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Muhammad Afzal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Chemistry, Mudassar Hussain S/o Muhammad Afzal Hussain in the subject of Communication Studies and Shehar Bano D/o Akhtar Ali was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics.