PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Amna Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Aneela Munir D/o Muhammad Munir in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Muhammad Saqib Saleem S/o Syed Muhammad Saleem in the subject of Communication Studies, Maria Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmed in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Hasnain Shahzad S/o Muhammad Zulqarnain in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Asif Ali Shah S/o Syed Wasif Ali Shah in the subject of Mathematics, Mehwish Rauf D/o Abdul Rauf in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology), Shabana Kauser D/o Talib Hussain in the subject of Chemistry and Sitara Nasar D/o Nasar Saeed in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complete shutdown observed on Maqbool Butt’s anniversary in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
SSP appreciates team for conducting peaceful elections5 minutes ago
-
CM Baqar takes cognizance of killings in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Legendary TV artist Qazi Wajid remembered on 6th death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws booked for torturing police constable, interfering state affairs on polling day35 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed in Sheikhupura35 minutes ago
-
Seminar on mental health held at IUB1 hour ago
-
Bilawal grieves condemns firing incident in Larkana1 hour ago
-
Institutions praised for transparent, peaceful elections1 hour ago
-
Two people killed in firing incident in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
State media made special arrangements for elections coverage in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 17 Feb2 hours ago