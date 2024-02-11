PU awards 10 PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Amna Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Hussain in the subject of Sociology, Aneela Munir D/o Muhammad Munir in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Muhammad Saqib Saleem S/o Syed Muhammad Saleem in the subject of Communication Studies, Maria Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmed in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Hasnain Shahzad S/o Muhammad Zulqarnain in the subject of Mathematics, Syed Asif Ali Shah S/o Syed Wasif Ali Shah in the subject of Mathematics, Mehwish Rauf D/o Abdul Rauf in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology), Shabana Kauser D/o Talib Hussain in the subject of Chemistry and Sitara Nasar D/o Nasar Saeed in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology).