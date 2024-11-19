PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University has awarded 10 PhD degrees to the scholars

in various subjects.

According to a PU spokesman, degrees were awarded to Iqra Saleem Naz Babari D/o Muhammad

Saleem Naz in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Muhammad Saeed Zafar

Khan S/o Zafar Ullah Khan in the subject of Zoology, Gulshan Ara D/o Abdul Majid in the subject

of Statistics, Madiha Liaqat D/o Liaqat Ali Khan in the subject of Statistics.

Muhammad Irshad S/o Salah Muhammad got degree in the subject of Islamic Studies, Amna Shahid D/o Shahid Sohail Mirza in Applied Hydrology, Aneeqa Saleem D/o Muhammad Saleem in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabila Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Waqas Ahmad S/o Muhammad Ilyas Asif in the subject of Polymer Technology and Sana Sahar Sheikh D/o Ghulam Muhammad Sahar in the subject

of Polymer Technology.