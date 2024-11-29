PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has conferred PhD degrees on 10 scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.
According to a spokesperson, the recipients are Irfan Munir, son of Munir Ahmed, in sports Sciences & Physical Education; Ambreen Iftikhar, daughter of Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmad, in Education; Irum Sajjad Dar, daughter of Sajjad Nazir Dar, in Statistics, Shaista Awan, daughter of Malik Muhammad Hussain Awan, in urdu, Fouqia Khalid, daughter of Mumtaz Khalid, in Environmental Sciences; Saria Hameed, daughter of Abdul Hameed, in Economics; Hafiza Simab Asghar, daughter of Asghar Ali Sabri, in Botany, Huma Hafeez, daughter of Hafeezullah, in Chemistry (Bio-Chemistry); Sajjad Hussain, son of Ahmed Din Solangi, in Solid State Physics, and Atqa Abdur Razzaq, daughter of Abdur Razzaq in Commerce.
