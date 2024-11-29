Open Menu

PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has conferred PhD degrees on 10 scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to a spokesperson, the recipients are Irfan Munir, son of Munir Ahmed, in sports Sciences & Physical Education; Ambreen Iftikhar, daughter of Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmad, in Education; Irum Sajjad Dar, daughter of Sajjad Nazir Dar, in Statistics, Shaista Awan, daughter of Malik Muhammad Hussain Awan, in urdu, Fouqia Khalid, daughter of Mumtaz Khalid, in Environmental Sciences; Saria Hameed, daughter of Abdul Hameed, in Economics; Hafiza Simab Asghar, daughter of Asghar Ali Sabri, in Botany, Huma Hafeez, daughter of Hafeezullah, in Chemistry (Bio-Chemistry); Sajjad Hussain, son of Ahmed Din Solangi, in Solid State Physics, and Atqa Abdur Razzaq, daughter of Abdur Razzaq in Commerce.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Commerce

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

2 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

2 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

3 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

5 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan