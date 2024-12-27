PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars in various subjects.
According to the PU spokesman, degrees awarded to Rabiya Ikram D/o Ikram Aziz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Faraz Hussain S/o Zahid Hussain in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Annum Razzaq D/o Muhammad Razzaq in the subject of Botany and Muhammad Zahid Raza S/o Muhammad Din in the subject of Information Management.
Areej Tahir D/o Muhammad Tahir Javaid completed degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Shaista Jabeen D/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Commerce, Farman Ali S/o Farzand Ali in the subject of Islamic Studies, Razia Alam Gilani D/o Mehboob Alam Gilani in the subject of Botany, Zhu Kecheng S/o Zhu Shuming in the subject of History and Yuan Xuyang S/o Yuan Haoran in the subject of History.
