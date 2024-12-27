Open Menu

PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars in various subjects.

According to the PU spokesman, degrees awarded to Rabiya Ikram D/o Ikram Aziz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Faraz Hussain S/o Zahid Hussain in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Annum Razzaq D/o Muhammad Razzaq in the subject of Botany and Muhammad Zahid Raza S/o Muhammad Din in the subject of Information Management.

Areej Tahir D/o Muhammad Tahir Javaid completed degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Shaista Jabeen D/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Commerce, Farman Ali S/o Farzand Ali in the subject of Islamic Studies, Razia Alam Gilani D/o Mehboob Alam Gilani in the subject of Botany, Zhu Kecheng S/o Zhu Shuming in the subject of History and Yuan Xuyang S/o Yuan Haoran in the subject of History.

Related Topics

Punjab Commerce

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

1 hour ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

4 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

6 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

8 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

8 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan