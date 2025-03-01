PU awards 10 PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to PU spokesperson, Hassan Babar, son of Zaheer Ahmed Babar, was awarded degree in the subject of Art & Design; Shehla Noreen, daughter of Hafeezuddin, in the subject of Botany; Misbah Amanat, daughter of Amanat Ali, in the subject of Environmental Sciences; Fatima Bashir Ahmad, daughter of Bashir Ahmad, in the subject of Zoology; Hafiza Samra Ambreen, daughter of Abid Hussain Siddiqui, in the subject of Zoology; Misbah Ayub, daughter of Muhammad Ayub, in the subject of Botany; Humayun Arshad, son of Muhammad Arshad, in the subject of Biological Sciences (Biochemistry); Abid Hussain, son of Noor Ahmad, in the subject of Information Management; Awais Sattar Ghouri, son of Abdul Sattar Ghouri, in the subject of Chemical Engineering; and Tayyaba Ishaq, daughter of Muhammad Ishaq, was awarded degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology).