PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.

Those awarded degrees include: Waleed Azhar, son of Zahoor Ahmad Azhar, in Islamic Studies; Taiba Muhammad Ahmad, daughter of Muhammad Ahmad, in Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology); and Qurat-ul-Ain, daughter of Akhtar Mehmood, in Zoology.

Other scholars awarded PhD degrees were: Najma Ahmad Din, daughter of Ahmad Din, in Punjabi; Hajra Khan, daughter of Sadaqat Ahmed Khan, in Gender Studies; Komal Hassan, daughter of Chaudhry Nasim Hassan, in Home Economics; Muhammad Ahmer Khan, son of Muhammad Ahmad Khan, in Persian; Muhammad Akhlaq, son of Noor Ahmad, in Islamic Studies; Amna Rafique, daughter of Muhammad Rafique, in Applied Psychology; and Nosheen Tabassum, daughter of Amir Ali, in Agricultural Sciences (Horticulture).

