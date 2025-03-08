PU awards 10 PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 scholars after approval of their theses in various disciplines.

According to a spokesperson, Atta-ul-Mustafa, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, was awarded degree in the subject of Arabic; Wasif Yousaf, son of Muhammad Yousaf Abid, in Geomatics; Amna Khalid Qureshi, daughter of Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, in Home Economics (Housing, Home Management and Interior Design); Hira Batool, daughter of Malik Mureed Hussain, in Biochemistry; Hina Saleem, daughter of Muhammad Saleem, in Administrative Sciences (Management); Syed Azwar Abbas, son of Syed Safeer Hussain, in Urdu; Sabah Haider, daughter of Ghulam Haider, in Chemistry; Hera Naheed Khan, daughter of Naheed Zaman Khan, in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics; Rana Muhammad Mateen, son of Rana Muhammad Rafiq, in Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences; and Suraj Khan, son of Parvaz Akhtar, was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics.