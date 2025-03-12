PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) has conferred 10 PhD degrees on scholars in various fields, recognising their academic excellence and contributions to research.

According to a spokesperson, the recipients and their respective disciplines are as follows: Shabana Kishwar, daughter of Rana Ashaq Muhammad, in the subject of Persian; Riaz Ali, son of Muhammad Bashir, in Persian; Fareeha Ashraf, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, in Molecular Biology, Ameema Mahroof daughter of Mahroof Ahmed in education, Shagufta Yasmin daughter of Ghulam Rasool in Persian; Zhang Wei, son of Zhang Guohe, in History; Talha Mahmud, son of Matloob Hussain, Medicine (Pulmonology); Waqas Shair, son of Abdul Shakoor, in Economics; Farman Ali, son of Abdul Aziz, in Urdu; and Abdul Rauf Athar son of Athar Baig awarded PhD degree in the subject of High Energy Physics.