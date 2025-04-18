PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.
According to PU spokesperson, Inayatullah, son of Mahamand, was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics; Sobia Ashraf, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, in the subject of Chemistry; Muhammad Umer Sohaib ,son of Muhammad Rasheed, in the subject of High Energy Physics; Andleeb Fazal, daughter of Fazal Hussain, in the subject of Arabic; Humaira Zulfiqar, daughter of Zulfiqar Hussain, in the subject of Gender Studies; Shagufta Perveen, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences; Manzoor Abbas Maken, son of Umar Hayat, in the subject of History; Assia Akram, daughter of Muhammad Akram, in the subject of urdu, Kainat Ashfaq, daughter of Muhammad Ashfaq, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (food Science & Technology); and Razia Sultana, daughter of Mirza Noor Muhammad, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Food Science & Technology).
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
51 couples tie the knot under Dhee Rani programme3 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees4 minutes ago
-
KP govt initiates policy development for mountain agriculture4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad International Airport hits record Rs. 72.3 million in March 202513 minutes ago
-
Over 6.4m kids to be vaccinated against polio in south Punjab13 minutes ago
-
No Visa, No Stay: Pakistan sets April 30 deadline for Foreign Nationals14 minutes ago
-
Sialkot bye-election for PP-52 on June 114 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered14 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in PS Nilore24 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health ..33 minutes ago