PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to PU spokesperson, Inayatullah, son of Mahamand, was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics; Sobia Ashraf, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, in the subject of Chemistry; Muhammad Umer Sohaib ,son of Muhammad Rasheed, in the subject of High Energy Physics; Andleeb Fazal, daughter of Fazal Hussain, in the subject of Arabic; Humaira Zulfiqar, daughter of Zulfiqar Hussain, in the subject of Gender Studies; Shagufta Perveen, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences; Manzoor Abbas Maken, son of Umar Hayat, in the subject of History; Assia Akram, daughter of Muhammad Akram, in the subject of urdu, Kainat Ashfaq, daughter of Muhammad Ashfaq, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (food Science & Technology); and Razia Sultana, daughter of Mirza Noor Muhammad, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Food Science & Technology).

