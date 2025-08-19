Open Menu

PU Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines.

According to spokesperson, the recipients are Mariyam Ehsan daughter of Muhammad Ehsan Buttar in Mathematics, Saba Khan daughter of Muhammad Mukhtar Khan in Punjabi, Sara Ajmal daughter of Muhammad Ajmal Azhar in Molecular Biology, Azhar Ahmad son of Ahmad Khan in Chemistry, Ayesha Ghafoor daughter of Abdul Ghafoor in urdu, Ghulam Shahbaz son of Muhammad Sharif in Urdu, Anam Bajwa daughter of Mehboob ur Rehman in Environmental Sciences, Hasnain Haider son of Mehar Khan in Physics, Muhammad Kashif Shahzad Baig son of Muhammad Hanif Baig in Applied Geology (Petroleum and Structural Geology), and Muhammad Usman son of Muhammad Afzal in Commerce.

