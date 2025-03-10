PU Awards 10 PhDs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab University (PU) conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees on its ten scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines.
According to PU’s spokesperson, Abdul Sattar son of Manzoor Hussain awarded PhD degree in the subject of History, while Muhammad Ashfaq Aslam son of Muhammad Aslam in Botany, Nadia Fatima daughter of Ghulam Nabi in Botany, Asghar Ali son of Wali Muhammad in Administrative Sciences (Management), Rabia Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmed in Sociology, Nabiha Fatima daughter of Syed Zawwar Hussain Rizvi in Sociology, Fakeha Farooq daughter of Farooq Ahmad in Physics, Anbreen Mazhar Choudhary daughter of Mazhar Saeed Choudhary in Biochemistry, Sayra Tariq daughter of Muhammad Tariq Naeem in Biotechnology, Naveeda Batool daughter of Ch.
Gulzar Ahmed in Botany.
The varsity congratulated to all the scholars on their remarkable accomplishment.
