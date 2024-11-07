Open Menu

PU Awards 12 PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PU awards 12 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University has awarded 12 PhD degrees to scholars in different subjects.

According to a release issued by the university on Thursday, Muhammad Aasim, son of Muhammad Asghar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Statistics; Amila Mahzeb, daughter of Malik Muhammad Azam, was awarded degree in the subject of Arabic; Madeeha Ansari, daughter of Zafar Mehmood, in the subject of Botany; Syeda Sajjal Zahra, daughter of Syed Shafqat Bukhari, in the subject of Political Science; Kumayl Hassan Jaffry, son of Shahid Ali Jaffery, in the subject of Zoology; Khizar Jawad, son of Azhar Hussain Turabi, in the subject of History; Sumaira Tufail, daughter of Muhammad Tufail, in the subject of Commerce; Ghulam Hassan Butt, son of Muhammad Yousaf Butt, in the subject of Kashmiryat; Tasadduq Mahmood, son of Muhammad Riaz Bhatti, in the subject of Islamic Studies; Muhammad Ahsanul Haq, son of Muhammad Amin in the subject of Statistics; Ateequr Rehman, son of Muhammad Jameel, in the subject of Mathematics; and Hafiz Ghufran, son of Muhammad Azam, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

4 minutes ago
 PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

26 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

43 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

19 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

19 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan