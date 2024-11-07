PU awards 12 PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University has awarded 12 PhD degrees to scholars in different subjects.

According to a release issued by the university on Thursday, Muhammad Aasim, son of Muhammad Asghar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Statistics; Amila Mahzeb, daughter of Malik Muhammad Azam, was awarded degree in the subject of Arabic; Madeeha Ansari, daughter of Zafar Mehmood, in the subject of Botany; Syeda Sajjal Zahra, daughter of Syed Shafqat Bukhari, in the subject of Political Science; Kumayl Hassan Jaffry, son of Shahid Ali Jaffery, in the subject of Zoology; Khizar Jawad, son of Azhar Hussain Turabi, in the subject of History; Sumaira Tufail, daughter of Muhammad Tufail, in the subject of Commerce; Ghulam Hassan Butt, son of Muhammad Yousaf Butt, in the subject of Kashmiryat; Tasadduq Mahmood, son of Muhammad Riaz Bhatti, in the subject of Islamic Studies; Muhammad Ahsanul Haq, son of Muhammad Amin in the subject of Statistics; Ateequr Rehman, son of Muhammad Jameel, in the subject of Mathematics; and Hafiz Ghufran, son of Muhammad Azam, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology.