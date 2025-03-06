PU Awards 12 PhD Degrees
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University has awarded 12 PhD degrees to scholars in different subjects.
Those awarded degrees included Saba Haider, daughter of Ghulam Haider in Chemistry, Zaki Ahmad, son of Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh in High Energy Physics, Bushra Saleem, daughter of Muhammad Saleem Safdar in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Ameer Humzah, son of Mian Sultan Mahmood, in Islamic Studies, Hafiz Muhammad Safdar, son of Muhammad Siddique, in Islamic Studies, Muhammad Adil Nawaz Khan, son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan, in International Relations, Muhammad Anwar, son of Muhammad Shafi, in Islamic Studies, Bilal Javed, son of Javed Iqbal in Zoology, Komel Ahmed, daughter of Gulzar Ahmed in Zoology, Sammi Rasheed, daughter of Abdul Rasheed, in Zoology, Mamoona Asif, daughter of Asif Ali in Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) and Zhang Tong, son of Zhang Kai in History.
