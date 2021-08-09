UrduPoint.com

PU Awards 5 PhD Degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degree to scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the PU awarded a degree to Anwaar-ul-Haq, son of Abdul Aziz, in the subject of International Relations, after approval of his thesis entitled 'Changing Dynamics of Pakistan's Foreign Policy Towards Turkey: 1999-2019'.

Aqeela Mobeen Akhter, daughter of MA Sattar Akhter, completed her degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Appraisal of Biomass and Carbon Stocks in Selected Forests of Pakistan through SRS/GIS and Multi-Source Data'.

Sana islam got the degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Treatment and Reuse of Wash-off Wastewater During Dyeing Process by AOPs: A Novel Approach for Water Conservation'.

Nausheen Ayub, daughter of Muhammad Ayub, completed her PhD in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Decision Making Methods on Dual Hesitant Fuzzy Sets and its Applications', while Hafiz Muhammad Rahseed, son of Naseeruddin got degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Methodology of Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri in Comprehensions of Hadith: Research and Analytical Study'.

