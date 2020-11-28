PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, according to the university spokesman here on Saturday.

Those awarded PhD degrees were Najmul Aarifeen, son of Allah Ditta, in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Theoretical Investigations of Thermodynamic Properties of Cd Substituted Zn-Chalcogenides'; Muhammad Usman son if Amir Ahmed Sheikh in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled 'Relationship Between board Structure, Ownership Structure and Value of business Firms: Role of Business Group Affiliation'.

Haq Nawaz, son of Muhammad Saeed, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of education after approval of his thesis entitled 'school Curriculum Implementation Determinants: Intended and Enacted Curriculum at Secondary Level in Punjab'.

Muhammad Arfan, son of Bashir Ahmad, was awarded degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Principles of Cultural Development in Prophet (PBUH) Era-Analytical Study'; and Muhammad Asif Javed, son of Muhammad Arif, was awarded degrees in the subject of Geomatics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Irrigation Water Demand Modeling by Monitoring Crop Health Cycle: A GIS and Remote Sensing Perspective".