PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees in various disciplines, according to the university spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said that Muhammad Absar was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis, entitled 'Detection of Molecular Defects Associated with Disease Progression in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia'.

Amaria Atta was awarded degree in the subject of History for her thesis entitled 'Re-Contextualizing the Origin and the Development of Bharatiya Janata Party in India: It's Implications for South Asia'.

Hajra Bibi received her degree in the subject of education for her thesis entitled 'Relationship among Leadership Commitment, Total Quality Management Implantation and Performance of Public Sector Universities in Punjab'.

Samyyia Abrar was given a PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Analysis of ß-Lactam Genes from Clinical Isolates' and Anam Luqman was awarded a degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Granulation of Network Models under Fuzzy Hybrid Information'.

More Stories From Pakistan

