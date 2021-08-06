PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.

Misbah Ul Hassan S/o Muhammad Siddique completed his degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Mirqat Al-Mafatih Lmishkat Al-Masabeeh: Methodology and Characteristics (A Research Based Analysis)'.

Muhammad Munir S/o Khushi Muhammad got the degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Discrepancies and Commonalities in the Accounts of urdu Books on Sirah: Before the Advent of Prophethood S.A.W'.

The PU also granted degree to Kiran Karamat D/o Mian Karamat Ali in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Framing of Prominent National Political Conflicts in Pakistani Print Media: From Analysis to Public Opinion (2015-17)' while Muhammad Haroon Ur Rafique S/o Muhammad Rafique got the degree in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Challenges of Implementation of Child Rights to Participation According to UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in Pakistan'.

Muhammad Iqbal S/o Rai Shabbir Ahmad completed the PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Hydro-diplomacy in Kabul River Basin (2001-2014): The Conflict and Cooperation Potential of Water in Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations'.