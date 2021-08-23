PU awards five PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the university granted degree to Farah Deeba, daughter of Zahid Qureshi, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Low Cost Production of Bacterial Chitinases for the Control of Termites'.

Ayesha Khalid, daughter of Khalid Hussain, got her degree in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fabrication of Bismuth-Iron Oxide Based Composites and their Magnetoelectric Investigations'. Shirneen Mushtaq, daughter of Mian Mushtaq Ahmed, completed her PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'Nation Building in Afghanistan: The Post Afghan Surge (2009-2019)'.

Rana Aurangzeb, son of Rana Munawar Khan, got his degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Pakistan-Iran Geo-Strategic to Geo-Economic Relations: Challenges and Prospects (1979-2019)'.

Bushra Naz, daughter of Muhammad Nazir, got her degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Problem Solving Approach on Students' Motivation and their Academic Achievement in Mathematics at Elementary Level'.