UrduPoint.com

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the university granted degree to Farah Deeba, daughter of Zahid Qureshi, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Low Cost Production of Bacterial Chitinases for the Control of Termites'.

Ayesha Khalid, daughter of Khalid Hussain, got her degree in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fabrication of Bismuth-Iron Oxide Based Composites and their Magnetoelectric Investigations'. Shirneen Mushtaq, daughter of Mian Mushtaq Ahmed, completed her PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'Nation Building in Afghanistan: The Post Afghan Surge (2009-2019)'.

Rana Aurangzeb, son of Rana Munawar Khan, got his degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Pakistan-Iran Geo-Strategic to Geo-Economic Relations: Challenges and Prospects (1979-2019)'.

Bushra Naz, daughter of Muhammad Nazir, got her degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Problem Solving Approach on Students' Motivation and their Academic Achievement in Mathematics at Elementary Level'.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Education Punjab Farah Post

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

33 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

45 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

45 minutes ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.