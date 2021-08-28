PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degree to the scholars in various subjects.

According to the notification, Muhammad Zeeshan s/o Muhammad Nazir Awan was awarded the degree in the subject of Applied Geology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Landslide Hazard Zonation Mapping Using Geotechnical and Remote Sensing Data, NW Sub-Himalayas, Azad Kashmir'. Samina Kausar D/o Ghulam Rasool completed the PhD in the subject of Kashmiryat after approval of her thesis entitled 'The Effects of the Progressive Movement on Kashmiri Prose Literature'. Sehar Saleem D/o Saleem Akhter got the degree in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Optimal Score Functions for Robust Estimation of Multilevel Models in the Presence of Outliers'.

Malik Khurram Shahzad Khokhar S/o Nazar Hussain obtained the degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled 'Geo-Political and Geo-Economic Significance of CPEC for Pakistan (2013-2020).

Asif Arshad Ali S/o Arshad Ali got the degree in the subject of Total Quality Management after approval of his thesis entitled 'Modeling and Validation of Drivers of Operational Performance of Organizations by using ISM and SEM Techniques'.