PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various subjects.

According to the notification, Nadia Idrees D/o Muhammad Idress was awarded the degree in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis titled 'Evaluation and Modification of Various Shrinkage and Variable Selection Techniques in Generalized Linear Models'. Wardah Naeem Bukhari D/o Muhammad Naeem Ajmal Shah got the degree in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis titled 'Thread Crafts of Multan in a Cultural Context'.

Khadija Rafiq D/o Muhammad Rafiq completed the degree in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis titled 'Molecular and Biochemical Analysis of Salt Tolerance in Maize (zea mays L.

) Genotypes in Response to Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria'.

Kalsoom Razzaq D/o Abdul Razzaq Khan got the degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis titled 'Quranic Concept of "Contemplation & Pondering" and its Modern Paradigm (Analysis of Literature of Subcontinent Quranic Exegesis)'. TahiraAkbar D/o Akbar Sial got the degree in the subject of Gender Studies after approval ofher thesis titled 'A Semiotic Gender Analysis of English Textbooks of Pakistan.'

