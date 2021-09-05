PU awards five PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines, the varsity spokesman told media here Sunday.

He elaborated that Saima Shahid daughter of Maqbool Ahmad Shahid had been awarded Ph.

D degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Advertising and Cultural Globalization: A Study of Multination Companies' Television Commercials in Pakistan', Syed Adeel Abbas son of Syed Hasan Muhammad Naqvi in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Ab-initio Simulation of Ternary Spinel Oxides for Energy Renewable Devices', Yasmeen Tabassum daughter of Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor in the subject of sports Sciences and Physical education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Influence of Playing Venue on Hormonal Responses, Psychological State and Perception of Effort in Inter-University Volleyball and Basketball Players', Chaudhry Naeem Ullah Khan son of Chaudhry Amjad Mahmood in the subject of Law and Human Rights after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Right to Development in International Economic Law: An Emerging Shift, Prospects, Challenges and Responses from the Lens of Pakistan's National Legal System'; and Muhammad Shareh Qazi son of Qazi Misbah Ul Hassan in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Pakistan-India Nuclear Diplomacy Since 2008: Implications on Strategic Equilibrium'.