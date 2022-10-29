PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to a press release issued here, Muhammad Sohail Yousaf s/o Muhammad Yousaf Tahir was awarded PhD in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled 'politics of Incoherence: Factionalism in the Punjab Muslim League (1907 to 1954)', Aqeel Ahmed s/o Muneer Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Research and Critical Review of Contemporary Halal Certification and Standardization in the Context of Institutions of Selected Countries', Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Al Mustafa s/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Discourse in Beliefs: urdu Translations of the Quran (An Analytical Study of Selected Urdu Translation of the Quran)', Faiza Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Molecular Biology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Characterization of Genes Involved in Movement Disorders in Punjab' and Muhammad Abdul Razzaq s/o Abdul Haq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Discourses of Quranic Sciences in Fayd-Al-Bari (Analytical Study)'.