UrduPoint.com

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after approval of their thesis.

According to a press release issued here, Muhammad Sohail Yousaf s/o Muhammad Yousaf Tahir was awarded PhD in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled 'politics of Incoherence: Factionalism in the Punjab Muslim League (1907 to 1954)', Aqeel Ahmed s/o Muneer Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Research and Critical Review of Contemporary Halal Certification and Standardization in the Context of Institutions of Selected Countries', Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Al Mustafa s/o Muhammad Latif in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Discourse in Beliefs: urdu Translations of the Quran (An Analytical Study of Selected Urdu Translation of the Quran)', Faiza Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Molecular Biology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Characterization of Genes Involved in Movement Disorders in Punjab' and Muhammad Abdul Razzaq s/o Abdul Haq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Discourses of Quranic Sciences in Fayd-Al-Bari (Analytical Study)'.

Related Topics

Punjab Abdul Razzaq Muslim

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

4 minutes ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

2 hours ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.