PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

According to the varsity spokesman here on Sunday, Abida Shehzadi daughter of Khalil Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'A New PCR Multiplex Assay Development for the Simultaneous Detection of Autosomal, Y –Chromosomal and X-STR Loci', Nida Zafar daughter of Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Psychosocial Factors and Implications of Usage of Social Networking Sites: A Cross-Cultural Study', Sumaira Rehman daughter of Malik Abdul Rehman in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled 'Pak-China Strategic Partnership: Prospects and Global Challenges (2005-2017), Mubarra Noreen daughter of Abdul Majeed in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact Assessment of Irrigation Water on Crop Yield in Rechna Doab, Pakistan' and Asma Zafar daughter of Zafar Ahmad in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Analyzing Gender Responsiveness in Vertical Transmission of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan'.