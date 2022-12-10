UrduPoint.com

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 07:42 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars after successful defence of the dissertation and viva voce examination.

According to a press release, issued here on Saturday, the following five scholars were awarded doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees:Fauzia Rashid, daughter of Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad, was awarded PhD in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled 'A History of Representative Institutions in Pakistan: Case Study of Senate (1973-77)';Zainul Abadin, son of Rana Abid Farooq Khan, was awarded in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Bacterial Selenium Biofortification: A Strategy to Improve Selenium Content of Crops'; Asma Kalsoom, daughter of Muhammad Aslam, in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Remediation Potential and Genetic Characterization of Chromate Resistant Bacteria from Tannery Wastes'; Muhammad Ahsan Hafiz, son of Muhammad Sharif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Optimized Carboplatin Loaded Nanosponges: In-vitro Pharmaceutics and Cytotoxic Evaluations' and Sadia Khan, daughter of Dil Muhammad Khan, in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Reciprocal Teaching on Reading Comprehension, Motivation and Engagement of VII Graders in the Subject of English'.

