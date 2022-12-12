UrduPoint.com

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after successful defense of the dissertation and viva voce examination.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the following five scholars have been awarded doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees: Muhammad Riaz S/o Muhammad Yousaf has been awarded Ph.

D in the subject of Agricultural Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled 'Investigation on Pathogens Associated with Potato Rot and Role of PGPR Bacteria in disease Management', Maimoona Imran D/o Imran Ahmed in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Characterization of Cus Regulon in Response to Silver in Klebsiella Pneumoniae', Saadia Tabassum D/o Muhammad Yunas Tahir in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effect of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Nanoparticle on Growth Hematological Indices and Accumulation in Fingerlings of Labeo Rohita', Marina Ilyas D/o Muhammad Ilyas in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'A Study of Relationship between Principal's Conflict Management Styles and Workplace Incivility of Teachers in Government Degree Colleges of the Punjab' and Faryal Rubab D/o Amjad Ali in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Pharmacognostic Phytochemical and Biological Studies of Caragana Ambigua Stocks'.

