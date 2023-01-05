UrduPoint.com

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various disciplines, the PU spokesman told media here on Wednesday.

He said that Mareena Khurshid daughter of Kurshid Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled 'Evaluation of Urban Morphology and Landscape Changes in Dera Ghazi Khan City, South Punjab-Pakistan', Khalifa Ahmed Muiz son of Khalifa Ahmad Nadeem in the subject of Art & Design (Art History) after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Journey from Walled City to Techno-Polis Lahore: Redefining Architectural and Cultural Identity', Tayyaba Yousuf daughter of Muhammad Yousuf in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled 'Can Anomalies And Market Efficiency Co-Exist? A Comparative Study on Religion Based Indices', Muhammad Asad Ullah Masood son of Maqsood Ahmad in the subject of education after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Effect of Self Regulated Learning and Academic Motivation on Academic Achievement of Secondary school Learners' and Mukhtar Ahmad son of Ahmad Bukhsh in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Media Literacy and Emerging Global Trends: An Exploratory Study of Youth in Pakistan'.

More Stories From Pakistan

