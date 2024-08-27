PU Awards Five PhD Degrees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars
after the approval of their thesis in various disciplines.
According to PU spokesperson, Hina Maqbool D/o Sheikh Maqbool Elahi
awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology; Ejaz Ahmed S/o Muhammad
Sartaj in the subject of Philosophy; Shahid Rehman Khan S/o Ali Rehman in the
subject of Polymer Technology; Syed Muhammad Shahid Hussain S/o Syed Riaz
Hussain in the subject of Chemical Engineering and Muhammad Amer Raza S/o
Abdul Qudoos awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies.
Meanwhile, Punjab University College of Art & Design will organize inaugural
ceremony of art exhibition on Wednesday (today) at 3pm at Anna Molka Art
Gallery, Grand Hall, CAD (Old Campus). PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood will
be the chief guest on the occasion.
