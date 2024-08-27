PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its five scholars

after the approval of their thesis in various disciplines.

According to PU spokesperson, Hina Maqbool D/o Sheikh Maqbool Elahi

awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology; Ejaz Ahmed S/o Muhammad

Sartaj in the subject of Philosophy; Shahid Rehman Khan S/o Ali Rehman in the

subject of Polymer Technology; Syed Muhammad Shahid Hussain S/o Syed Riaz

Hussain in the subject of Chemical Engineering and Muhammad Amer Raza S/o

Abdul Qudoos awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies.

Meanwhile, Punjab University College of Art & Design will organize inaugural

ceremony of art exhibition on Wednesday (today) at 3pm at Anna Molka Art

Gallery, Grand Hall, CAD (Old Campus). PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood will

be the chief guest on the occasion.