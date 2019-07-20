UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University on Saturday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in various disciplines.

According to Punjab university spokesman, those scholars who got PhD degrees include: Nazia Erum D/o Rana Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis titled `Computational and Quantum Mechanical Investigations of Oxide and Halide Perovskites Using First Principles Study'.

Shamaila Hamid D/o Ch Hamid Hussain was awarded degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialization is Sociology) after approval of her thesis entitled `Socio- Political Factors: Affecting Voting Behavior of Christian Community in Punjab (Pakistan)'.

Similarly, Umar Farooq S/o Muhammad Aslam in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialization is Sociology) after approval of his thesis titled `China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Impact on Indo-Pak Relations', Muhammad Ali S/o Hashim Ali Khokher in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis entitled `Biological Control of Damping off (Pythium Debaryanum. R.

Hesse.) Disease of Chillies'.

In the subject of Molecular Biology another scholar Sidra Akhtar D/o Mirza Muhammad Akhtar has been awarded degree after approval of her thesis titled `Expression of Bacterial Cellulose Synthase (Bes) Gene in Cotton'.

