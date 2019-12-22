UrduPoint.com
PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after approval of their thesis in different subjects by the board of Studies.

According to the information here on Sunday, Iram Gull d/o Amjad Ali was awarded PhD in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis on 'Interferon Fusion Protein as Molecular Therapeutics for the Treatment of HCV'; Shabbir Hussain S/o Saeed Ahmed in the subject of urdu after approval of his thesis entitled 'Urdu Nazm K Nazri Mubahis'; Ayesha Maqsood D/o Maqsood Elahi in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled 'Reflection of Civilization in The Arabian Nights'; Rabia Babar D/o Babar Askari in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Synthesis and Optical Studies of Imidazole Derivatives' and Muhammad Azeem s/oMuhammad Yaseen in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled 'Reimagining the Political Leadership of BenazirBhutto: Her Role as Prime Minister 1988-90 and 1993-96'.

