PU Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab University on Thursday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Hajji Muhammad S/o Faqir Muhammad in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis titled "Morphometric and Genetic Diversity of Fish Species at Taunsa Barrage, Pakistan", Muhammad Atif Sultan S/o Muhammad Sultan Akhter in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis titled "Chiral Symmetry breaking Through Full Quark-Gluon Interaction".

Similarly Fasiha Qureshi D/o Muhammad Hussain Qureshi was awarded degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled "Genetic Diversity of Begomoviruses Affecting Diverse Host Plants in Per-Urban Areas of Lahore", Khadija Saeed D/o SaeedAkhter Siddique in the subject of High Energy Physics and Muhammad Rizwan Dilshad S/o Dilshad Rashid in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis titled "Synthesis and Characterization of Mixed Matrix Membranes for Separation of Gas/Liquid Mixtures".

