PU awards four PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, according to a spokesman here on Monday.

He said Fareeha Khalil received her degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled 'Operational Risk Identification - Batten Down the Hatches in Fintech Regime.

He added Zubaida Zafar got degree in the subject of South Asian Studies (Sociology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Religion and politics in South Asia:a comprehensive study of Islamization in Pakistan (1947-2008)', Kinza Tasleem Chaudhry in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'Water Securitization and Hydro Politics in Indus River Basin (A Case Study of Pakistan: 2010-2017) ' and Kanwal Hayat in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'China's Economic Diplomacy in South Asia: A Strategic Competition with USA'.