PU awards four PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars, according to PU spokesman here Sunday.

He explained that Sarosh Iqbal D/o Shaukat Iqbal Arshad in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Parental Mediation in internet Use and Resilience Among Their Teenagers', Sana Bashir D/o Rana Bashir Ahmad Soz in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Long Term Integrated (Multi-Agent) Modeling of Power Sector Under Sustainable Development Pathway', Tayyeb Ali Khan S/o Anwer Ali Khan in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of his thesis entitled 'University Reforms and Tenure Track System in Pakistan: Content, Process and Implementation' and Memoona Ramzan D/o Jam Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Studies of Genes Involved in Moderate to Severe Hearing Loss'.