LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab University awarded a PhD degree to Asma Ashraf D/o Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Study on Lichen Diversity at Some Selected Areas of Margalla Hills, Pakistan’.

On this occasion, Asma Ashraf said that she had selected the topic as the park is rich in biodiversity, especially in Sino-Himalayan fauna, adding most notably gray goral, barking deer and leopard.

Combined, Magalla National Park Hill (MHNP) is home to around 600 plant species, 402 bird varieties, 38 mammals, and 27 species of reptiles.