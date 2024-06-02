PU Awards PhD
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab University has awarded a PhD degree to Hafiz Muhammad Afzaal S/o Muhammad Sardar in the subject of Special education after approval of his thesis titled ‘Developing urdu Reading Skills Among Students with Hearing Impairment by Using Information and Communication Technology’.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, stolen bike recovered1 second ago
-
Rana Mashhood stresses govt’s commitment to empower youths8 seconds ago
-
‘Operation Blue Star, holocaust of Sikhs’: A brazen act of state-sponsored terrorism against Sik ..10 minutes ago
-
Over 11000 people riding on green bus daily in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to offer ‘No Profit No Loss Services’ at animal sale points10 minutes ago
-
Col Helen's elevation to Brigadier's rank beacon of hope for Christian community: ISPR10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 49.6mln tonnes solid waste potential source of energy, recycling for circular economy20 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy pledges royal Hajj invite for World cup-winning Pak team20 minutes ago
-
Police officials rewarded over good performance20 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of versatile comedian Nanha observed20 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers30 minutes ago
-
Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for PPPs-Education” held30 minutes ago