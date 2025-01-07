PU awards PhD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab University has awarded a PhD degree to Muhammad Tanveer S/o Muneer Ahmad.

According to PU spokesan, he was granted a degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Catalytic and Sorptive Studies of Metal Doped Cerium Vanadate’.