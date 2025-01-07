PU Awards PhD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab University has awarded a PhD degree to Muhammad Tanveer S/o Muneer Ahmad.
According to PU spokesan, he was granted a degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Catalytic and Sorptive Studies of Metal Doped Cerium Vanadate’.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion exam held for Sialkot police1 minute ago
-
PU awards PhD1 minute ago
-
Sex offender gets 14-year jail; killer awarded death on two counts1 minute ago
-
University of Education bids farewell to Prof. Dr. Mubashir Nadeem1 minute ago
-
PIMS OPDs receive over 200 seasonal diseases' patients daily1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on illegal parking stands in Shalimar2 minutes ago
-
UHE to launch BS Artificial Intelligence2 minutes ago
-
Killing of 3 people in lockup: 8 cops suspended12 minutes ago
-
Capacity building training course for nurses begins31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar addresses 52nd Common Training Programme32 minutes ago
-
NA speaker offers condolences over Xizang earthquake tragedy42 minutes ago
-
Two died, seven injured in an accident on M-141 hour ago