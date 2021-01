LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded a PhD degree to Aysha Hanif, daughter of Muhammad Hanif, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Geography).

According to a PU spokesperson here on Saturday, she was awarded degree after approval of her thesis entitled 'Identification of Ecosystem Services in Big Cities of Pakistan: A Case Study of Lahore'.