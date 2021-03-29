UrduPoint.com
PU Awards PhD Degree

Mon 29th March 2021

PU awards PhD degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded a PhD degree to Muhammad Tahir, son of Muhammad Akhtar, in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/Nanotechnology).

According to a notification, issued by the university, degree was awarded after approval of his thesis entitled 'Surface Electronic and Structural Characterizations of Nanoparticles Based BifeO3 Thin Films."

