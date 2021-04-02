UrduPoint.com
PU Awards PhD Degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD degree to one Muhammad Irfan, son of Rana Muhammad Jamil, in the subject of education after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Case Study of Master of Arts in English Language Teaching and Linguistics Program at Institute of Education and Research'.

He is working as deputy controller of examinations in Punjab University.

